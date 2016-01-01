Dr. Jacobsen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greg Jacobsen, MD
Overview
Dr. Greg Jacobsen, MD is a Dermatologist in Saint George, UT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO and is affiliated with St. George Regional Hospital River Road.
Dr. Jacobsen works at
Locations
Southwest Skin and Cancer LLC383 S 300 E, Saint George, UT 84770 Directions (435) 628-2826
- 2 340 Falcon Ridge Pkwy Ste C, Mesquite, NV 89027 Directions (435) 628-2826
Hospital Affiliations
- St. George Regional Hospital River Road
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Greg Jacobsen, MD
- Dermatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1811105745
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jacobsen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jacobsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jacobsen has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacobsen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacobsen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacobsen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacobsen, there are benefits to both methods.