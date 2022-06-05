Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greg Johnson, MD
Overview of Dr. Greg Johnson, MD
Dr. Greg Johnson, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital, M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital and M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital.
Dr. Johnson's Office Locations
M. Health Fairview Clinic Woodwinds1825 WOODWINDS DR, Saint Paul, MN 55125 Directions (651) 232-6700
Fairview Health Services1875 Woodwinds Dr Ste 150, Saint Paul, MN 55125 Directions (651) 232-6700
HealthEast Heart Care45 10th St W, Saint Paul, MN 55102 Directions (651) 326-4327
Healtheast Optimum Rehab1390 University Ave W, Saint Paul, MN 55104 Directions (651) 232-4800
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital
- M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital
- M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Johnson responds right away to emails, and always has useful advice. Once I had a suspicious blood test result for kidney functions, and he called me after hours to advise me what had to be done.....and surely saved me from a more severe illness -- or worse! He thinks through all his advice and gives you the whole picture.
About Dr. Greg Johnson, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
