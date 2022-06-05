See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Saint Paul, MN
Dr. Greg Johnson, MD

Sports Medicine
4.5 (8)
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Greg Johnson, MD

Dr. Greg Johnson, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital, M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital and M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital.

Dr. Johnson works at M. Health Fairview Clinic Woodwinds in Saint Paul, MN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Dr. Johnson's Office Locations

  1
    M. Health Fairview Clinic Woodwinds
    1825 WOODWINDS DR, Saint Paul, MN 55125 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 232-6700
  2
    Fairview Health Services
    1875 Woodwinds Dr Ste 150, Saint Paul, MN 55125 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 232-6700
  3
    HealthEast Heart Care
    45 10th St W, Saint Paul, MN 55102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 326-4327
  4
    Healtheast Optimum Rehab
    1390 University Ave W, Saint Paul, MN 55104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 232-4800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital
  • M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital
  • M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Wrist Sprain or Strain

Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 05, 2022
    Dr. Johnson responds right away to emails, and always has useful advice. Once I had a suspicious blood test result for kidney functions, and he called me after hours to advise me what had to be done.....and surely saved me from a more severe illness -- or worse! He thinks through all his advice and gives you the whole picture.
    Robert Hertz — Jun 05, 2022
    About Dr. Greg Johnson, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548419138
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Johnson works at M. Health Fairview Clinic Woodwinds in Saint Paul, MN. View the full address on Dr. Johnson’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.