Overview of Dr. Greg McLauchlin, MD

Dr. Greg McLauchlin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.



Dr. McLauchlin works at Baylor College Of Medcn Neuro in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.