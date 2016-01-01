See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Seattle, WA
Dr. Greg Nakamoto, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Greg Nakamoto, MD

Dr. Greg Nakamoto, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Diego and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.

Dr. Nakamoto works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA with other offices in Bellevue, WA and Kirkland, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nakamoto's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Mason Medical Center
    1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Virginia Mason Bellevue Medical Center
    11695 NE 4th St, Bellevue, WA 98004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
  3. 3
    Virginia Mason Kirkland Medical Center
    11800 NE 128th St Ste 300, Kirkland, WA 98034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Joint Pain

Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Adhesive Capsulitis
Avascular Necrosis
Back Pain
Bursitis
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Internal Derangement of Knee
Joint Drainage
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Rotator Cuff Tear
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Steroid Injection
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Baker's Cyst
Broken Arm
Chondrocalcinosis
Chronic Neck Pain
Clavicle Fracture
Degenerative Disc Disease
Difficulty With Walking
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Femur Fracture
Gait Abnormality
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Gout
Hip Fracture
Hip Pointer Injuries
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Knee Fracture
Knee Sprain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Limb Cramp
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Runner's Knee
Spondylitis
Spondylolisthesis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Systemic Chondromalacia
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    About Dr. Greg Nakamoto, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1861585127
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UC San Diego
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Of Washington Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of California School of Medicine - San Diego
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Virginia Mason Medical Center

