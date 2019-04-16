Overview

Dr. Greg Nelson, MD is a Dermatologist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley.



Dr. Nelson works at Nelson Nam Medical Corporation in Van Nuys, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Dry Skin and Scabies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.