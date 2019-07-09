Overview of Dr. Greg Orlando, MD

Dr. Greg Orlando, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in New Hartford, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from ROCHESTER GENERAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with MVHS St. Luke's Campus, Oneida Health Hospital and Saint Elizabeth Medical Center.



Dr. Orlando works at GENESEE ORTHOPEDIC & HAND SURGERY in New Hartford, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.