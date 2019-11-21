See All Dermatologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Greg Pearson, MD

Dermatology
2.8 (33)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Greg Pearson, MD is a Dermatologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine.

Dr. Pearson works at Greg William Pearson MD in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Warts, Contact Dermatitis and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Greg William Pearson MD
    915 Gessner Rd Ste 860, Houston, TX 77024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 468-2200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Warts Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Nov 21, 2019
    Dr. Pearson diagnosed my basal cell carcinoma and due to it being so large, got me in right away with a physician to remove it. He is a great man who takes cars of his patients!
    Emily Morgan — Nov 21, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Greg Pearson, MD
    About Dr. Greg Pearson, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1699779108
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harvard Med School Mass Genl Hospital
    Residency
    • Univ Mo-Columbia Sch Med, Dermatology Tulane Univ Sch Of Med, Internal Medicine
    Internship
    • Tulane University
    Medical Education
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Greg Pearson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pearson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pearson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pearson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pearson works at Greg William Pearson MD in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Pearson’s profile.

    Dr. Pearson has seen patients for Warts, Contact Dermatitis and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pearson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Pearson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pearson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pearson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pearson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

