Dr. Greg Pearson, MD
Overview
Dr. Greg Pearson, MD is a Dermatologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine.
Dr. Pearson works at
Locations
Greg William Pearson MD915 Gessner Rd Ste 860, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 468-2200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pearson diagnosed my basal cell carcinoma and due to it being so large, got me in right away with a physician to remove it. He is a great man who takes cars of his patients!
About Dr. Greg Pearson, MD
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1699779108
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Med School Mass Genl Hospital
- Univ Mo-Columbia Sch Med, Dermatology Tulane Univ Sch Of Med, Internal Medicine
- Tulane University
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pearson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pearson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pearson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pearson has seen patients for Warts, Contact Dermatitis and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pearson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Pearson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pearson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pearson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pearson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.