Dr. Greg Pound, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from University of Osteopathic Medicine And The Health Sciences and is affiliated with Gulf Coast Medical Center.
Wound Care Specialists of Southwest Florida PA17595 S Tamiami Trl Ste 102, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 489-0800
Hospital Affiliations
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
Dr. Pound is very professional and has a great interest to help you. I would highly recommend him.
- West LA VAMC/UCLA
- West La/Vamc
- University of Osteopathic Medicine And The Health Sciences
- Oregon State University
Dr. Pound has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pound accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pound has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pound speaks German.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Pound. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pound.
