Overview of Dr. Greg Roberts, DDS

Dr. Greg Roberts, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Ogden, UT. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University|Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College of Virginia School of Dentistry and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center and Mckay Dee Hospital.



Dr. Roberts works at Dr. Greg Roberts Clinic in Ogden, UT with other offices in Salt Lake City, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.