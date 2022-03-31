Dr. Greg Roberts, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roberts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Greg Roberts, DDS
Overview of Dr. Greg Roberts, DDS
Dr. Greg Roberts, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Ogden, UT. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University|Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College of Virginia School of Dentistry and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center and Mckay Dee Hospital.
Dr. Roberts works at
Dr. Roberts' Office Locations
-
1
Dr. Greg Roberts Clinic5742 S 1475 E Ste 100, Ogden, UT 84403 Directions (435) 264-5644
-
2
Young Orthodontics622 E 4500 S Ste 202, Salt Lake City, UT 84107 Directions (435) 264-5643
Hospital Affiliations
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
- Mckay Dee Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Dominion Insurance
- EMI Health
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- PEHP
- Principal Financial Group
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Roberts?
I didnt have twait more than a few mins to get started with exrays and procedure consultation. Dr Robert's and his staff/assistants made me feel relaxed and answered questions I had... looking forward to my next appointment.
About Dr. Greg Roberts, DDS
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1356358535
Education & Certifications
- Dist of Columbia Gen Hosp(Georgetown Univ)
- Georgetown University|Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College of Virginia School of Dentistry
- Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roberts has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roberts accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roberts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roberts works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Roberts. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roberts.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roberts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roberts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.