Dr. Greg Rosenn, MD

Pediatrics
3.5 (93)
Call for new patient details
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Greg Rosenn, MD

Dr. Greg Rosenn, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Plainview, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rosenn's Office Locations

  1. 1
    185 Express St Ste 400, Plainview, NY 11803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 777-8800

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniosynostosis, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 93 ratings
    Patient Ratings (93)
    5 Star
    (55)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (30)
    Nov 03, 2022
    My experience with Dr. Rosenn was an all around positive experience. Overall, Dr. Rosenn and his staff are very polite, thorough, and responsive. He always takes the time to answer my questions and was able to explain information in a way that I found to be easily understandable.
    Eve — Nov 03, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Greg Rosenn, MD
    About Dr. Greg Rosenn, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1598707697
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rosenn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rosenn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    93 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.