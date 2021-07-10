Dr. Greg Rubinstein, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubinstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Greg Rubinstein, DPM
Overview of Dr. Greg Rubinstein, DPM
Dr. Greg Rubinstein, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.
Dr. Rubinstein works at
Dr. Rubinstein's Office Locations
-
1
Greg F Rubinstein Dpm PA811 GRANGE RD, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (201) 836-7173
-
2
Univ. Radiology-teaneck699 Teaneck Rd Ste 105, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (201) 833-3202
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Holy Name Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rubinstein is by far THE BEST podiatrist I have ever been to. He is extremely knowledgeable and really cares about his patients. He has a fantastic mannerism and I highly recommend Dr. Rubinstein. Laura in Fair Lawn N.J.-July 9, 2021
About Dr. Greg Rubinstein, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1376548792
Education & Certifications
- ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Rubinstein has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rubinstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubinstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubinstein.
