Dr. Gregory Sampognaro, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gregory Sampognaro, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Monroe, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Delhi Hospital, Glenwood Regional Medical Center, Saint Francis Medical Center and West Carroll Memorial Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2516 Broadmoor Blvd Ste 2B, Monroe, LA 71201 Directions (318) 322-7726
-
2
Affinity Health Group LLC112 Saint John St, Monroe, LA 71201 Directions (318) 387-5681
-
3
Sampognaro Internal Medicine Clinic1 Bancroft Cir, Monroe, LA 71201 Directions (318) 361-0995
Hospital Affiliations
- Delhi Hospital
- Glenwood Regional Medical Center
- Saint Francis Medical Center
- West Carroll Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Second time using Dr Sampognaro for angina and chest discomfort. He gets straight to the problem and takes care of it with incredible confidence. Glad he is young and will hopefully stay in practice through my elder years.
About Dr. Gregory Sampognaro, MD
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1467546168
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Cardiovascular Disease
