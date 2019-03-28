Overview

Dr. Gregory Sampognaro, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Monroe, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Delhi Hospital, Glenwood Regional Medical Center, Saint Francis Medical Center and West Carroll Memorial Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.