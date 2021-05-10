Overview

Dr. Greg Thaera, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED|Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center and St. David's Medical Center.



Dr. Thaera works at The Austin Diagnostic Clinic in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Multiple Sclerosis (MS) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.