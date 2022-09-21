Overview of Dr. Gregory Vandenberghe, MD

Dr. Gregory Vandenberghe, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Belton, MO. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Belton Regional Medical Center, Menorah Medical Center, Saint Luke's South Hospital and St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Vandenberghe works at Kansas City Orthopedic Alliance in Belton, MO with other offices in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Rotator Cuff Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.