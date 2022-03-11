Overview

Dr. Greg Viehman, MD is a Dermatologist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Viehman works at Wilmington Dermatology Center in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Adjacent Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.