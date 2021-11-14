Dr. Greg Walling, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Greg Walling, DDS
Overview
Dr. Greg Walling, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Edina, MN.
Dr. Walling works at
Locations
-
1
Metro Dentalcare Edina4980 W 77th St, Edina, MN 55435 Directions (952) 213-4006
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careington International
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- DenteMax
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- Guardian
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- Lincoln Financial Group
- Medica
- MetLife
- PreferredOne
- Premier Group Insurance
- Principal Financial Group
- Security Health Plan (SHP)
- UniCare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Zenith Administrators Inc
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Walling?
I've been seeing Dr. Wallling since 1974 and, as long as he's practicing at Metro Dental, I will be a patient there.
About Dr. Greg Walling, DDS
- Dentistry
- English, Arabic
- 1245241512
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walling has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walling accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Walling using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Walling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walling works at
Dr. Walling speaks Arabic.
265 patients have reviewed Dr. Walling. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walling.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.