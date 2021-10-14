Dr. Greg Watchmaker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Watchmaker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Greg Watchmaker, MD
Overview of Dr. Greg Watchmaker, MD
Dr. Greg Watchmaker, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Mequon, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Washington University and is affiliated with Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee, Aurora Medical Center Burlington and Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center.
Dr. Watchmaker's Office Locations
The Milwaukee Hand Center1535 W Market St, Mequon, WI 53092 Directions (262) 241-9224
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee
- Aurora Medical Center Burlington
- Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Watchmaker is without a doubt the best doctor I have ever been to. While visiting my daughter, I fell and injured my right wrist/hand. He knew I was in a lot of pain and his smile, gentle approach, patience and understanding of my pain and injury was greatly appreciated. He gave me a brace and Celebrex to help me survive the rest of my stay in WI. When I got home, I had a letter in the mail from him recapping my diagnosis and his findings. I had to be seen here by a local hand specialist and he was thrilled to receive the doctors recap and acknowledged how appreciative he was that doctor Watchmaker took the time to do this He was spot on with his diagnosis too. WI you are blessed to have such an amazing doctor available when you need him. Thank you Dr Watchmaker and thank you to your kind, efficient staff. What a TEAM!
About Dr. Greg Watchmaker, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1275564221
Education & Certifications
- Washington University
- Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Watchmaker has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Watchmaker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Watchmaker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Watchmaker works at
Dr. Watchmaker has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Trigger Finger and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Watchmaker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
93 patients have reviewed Dr. Watchmaker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Watchmaker.
