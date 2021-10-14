Overview of Dr. Greg Watchmaker, MD

Dr. Greg Watchmaker, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Mequon, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Washington University and is affiliated with Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee, Aurora Medical Center Burlington and Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center.



Dr. Watchmaker works at The Milwaukee Hand Center in Mequon, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Trigger Finger and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.