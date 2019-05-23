Dr. Zorman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greg Zorman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Greg Zorman, MD
Dr. Greg Zorman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University.
Dr. Zorman works at
Dr. Zorman's Office Locations
Memorial Neuroscience Institute1150 N 35th Ave Ste 300, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 265-1490Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Dimension Health
- First Health
- Florida Health Administrators
- Fortified Provider Network
- Freedom Health
- Global Health Care Network
- Humana
- Magellan Complete Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Prime Health Services
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Simply Healthcare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Sunshine Health
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I couldn't be treated anymore caring than one would expect. The staff is absolutely professional, kind and understanding.
About Dr. Greg Zorman, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1023000148
Education & Certifications
- University Of California-San Francisco
- University Of California-San Francisco
- Cornell University Medical College|UCSF
- Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zorman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zorman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zorman works at
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Zorman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zorman.
