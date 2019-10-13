Overview

Dr. Gregary Marhefka, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Marhefka works at Jefferson Heart Institute in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Pericardial Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.