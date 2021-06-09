Dr. Gregg Anigian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anigian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregg Anigian, MD
Overview of Dr. Gregg Anigian, MD
Dr. Gregg Anigian, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas and Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas.
Dr. Anigian's Office Locations
Gregg M. Anigian MD PA8220 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 108, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 369-0006
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
- Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Anigian and his staff are wonderful. I am 4 weeks post op from a mini tummy tuck and breast lift. I feel great and love my results already. The surgery center that Dr. Anigian uses was amazing as well. I couldn’t have had a better experience.
About Dr. Gregg Anigian, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wright St U
- U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
- Texas A&M University
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anigian has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anigian accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anigian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Anigian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anigian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anigian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anigian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.