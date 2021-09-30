Overview of Dr. Gregg Berdy, MD

Dr. Gregg Berdy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sullivan, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital.



Dr. Berdy works at BJC Medical Group Sullivan Clinic in Sullivan, MO with other offices in Saint Louis, MO and Saint Peters, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Infections, Corneal Diseases and Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.