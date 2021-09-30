Dr. Gregg Berdy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berdy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregg Berdy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sullivan, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital.
BJC Medical Group Sullivan Clinic965 Mattox Dr, Sullivan, MO 63080 Directions (573) 860-6000
Ophthalmology Associates12990 Manchester Rd Ste 200, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (314) 966-5000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Ophthalmology Associates5770 Mexico Rd, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Directions (636) 928-3018
Hospital Affiliations
- Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MercyCare Health Plans
There is a wait to see Dr. Berdy, but it's worth it to receive the best care available. Dr. Berdy has (and is) saving my vision. I have several conditions he's treating that other physicians aren't qualified to treat.
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Med School
- University of Michigan
- Mercy Hospital St Louis
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- Duke University
- Ophthalmology
