Dr. Gregg Cavaliere, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hawthorne, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Phelps Hospital.



Dr. Cavaliere works at Jason Hochfelder MD in Hawthorne, NY with other offices in Sleepy Hollow, NY and Yorktown Heights, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Adhesive Capsulitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

