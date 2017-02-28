See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Hawthorne, NY
Super Profile

Dr. Gregg Cavaliere, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Gregg Cavaliere, MD

Dr. Gregg Cavaliere, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hawthorne, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Phelps Hospital.

Dr. Cavaliere works at Jason Hochfelder MD in Hawthorne, NY with other offices in Sleepy Hollow, NY and Yorktown Heights, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Adhesive Capsulitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cavaliere's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hudson Valley Bone & Joint Surgeons Llp
    24 Saw Mill River Rd Ste 206, Hawthorne, NY 10532 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 631-7777
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Phelps Memorial Hospital
    701 N Broadway, Sleepy Hollow, NY 10591 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 366-3000
  3. 3
    Northern Westchester Facility Project LLC
    2651 Strang Blvd Ste 100, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 962-0246

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Phelps Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Adhesive Capsulitis
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Adhesive Capsulitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Excision of Scapula, Clavicle, Rib, or Sternum Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 28, 2017
    Dr. Cavaliere did my knee surgery over 7 years ago and it has been GREAT!
    mary in croton on hudson — Feb 28, 2017
    About Dr. Gregg Cavaliere, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 36 years of experience
    • English
    • 1598799041
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregg Cavaliere, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cavaliere is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cavaliere has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cavaliere has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cavaliere has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Adhesive Capsulitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cavaliere on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Cavaliere. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cavaliere.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cavaliere, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cavaliere appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

