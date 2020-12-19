Overview

Dr. Gregg Colle, MD is a Dermatologist in Orangeburg, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School Of Medicine.



Dr. Colle works at Hillcrest Dermatology Center in Orangeburg, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Birthmark and Hives along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.