Dr. Gregg Colle, MD

Dermatology
4.6 (9)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Gregg Colle, MD is a Dermatologist in Orangeburg, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School Of Medicine.

Dr. Colle works at Hillcrest Dermatology Center in Orangeburg, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Birthmark and Hives along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hillcrest Dermatology Center
    1719 Village Park Dr, Orangeburg, SC 29118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 535-0909

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Birthmark
Hives
Dermatitis
Birthmark
Hives

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Gregg Colle, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1720195993
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • National Naval Medical Center
    Internship
    • Naval Hospital Pensacola
    Medical Education
    • Creighton University School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregg Colle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Colle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Colle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Colle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Colle works at Hillcrest Dermatology Center in Orangeburg, SC. View the full address on Dr. Colle’s profile.

    Dr. Colle has seen patients for Dermatitis, Birthmark and Hives, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Colle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Colle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Colle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Colle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.