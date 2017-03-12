Overview

Dr. Gregg Coup, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.



Dr. Coup works at CareNow - Overland Park North in Overland Park, KS with other offices in Kansas City, MO and Merriam, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.