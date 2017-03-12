Dr. Gregg Coup, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coup is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregg Coup, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregg Coup, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.
Dr. Coup works at
Locations
-
1
CareNow - Overland Park North9507 Antioch Rd, Overland Park, KS 66212 Directions (913) 227-4631
-
2
CareNow - South Kansas City13551 Madison Ave, Kansas City, MO 64145 Directions (816) 256-3095
-
3
Shawnee Mission Primary Care7301 E Frontage Rd, Merriam, KS 66204 Directions (913) 789-1940
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Coup?
I have been very pleased with the treatment from and demeanor of Dr. Coup. I first saw him for post-concussion syndrome but felt comfortable with him very quickly and have since switched to his care for my PCP.
About Dr. Gregg Coup, MD
- Family Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1295722429
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coup has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coup accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coup has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coup works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Coup. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coup.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coup, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coup appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.