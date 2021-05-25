Overview of Dr. Gregg Drabek, MD

Dr. Gregg Drabek, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Sd Sch Of Med and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Lakeside, Chi Health Mercy Corning, Chi Health Midlands and Memorial Community Hospital & Health System.



Dr. Drabek works at Chi Health Lakeside in Omaha, NE with other offices in Corning, IA and Papillion, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.