Dr. Gregg Drabek, MD

General Surgery
3.4 (9)
Omaha, NE
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Gregg Drabek, MD

Dr. Gregg Drabek, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Sd Sch Of Med and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Lakeside, Chi Health Mercy Corning, Chi Health Midlands and Memorial Community Hospital & Health System.

Dr. Drabek works at Chi Health Lakeside in Omaha, NE with other offices in Corning, IA and Papillion, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Drabek's Office Locations

    Chi Health Lakeside
    16901 Lakeside Hills Ct, Omaha, NE 68130 (402) 717-4900
    Chi Health Mercy Corning
    603 Rosary Dr, Corning, IA 50841 (402) 827-4920
    Alegent Creighton Clinic Corning
    601 Rosary Dr, Corning, IA 50841 (641) 322-5245
    CHI Health
    11109 S 84th St Ste 4800, Papillion, NE 68046 (402) 827-4920
    Alegent Creighton General Surgery Lakeside
    16909 Lakeside Hills Ct Ste 401, Omaha, NE 68130 (402) 827-4920

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
  • Chi Health Lakeside
  • Chi Health Mercy Corning
  • Chi Health Midlands
  • Memorial Community Hospital & Health System

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Umbilical Hernia
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Paracentesis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Iowa
    • Coventry Health Care of Nebraska
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    May 25, 2021
    Wonderful. Very good surgeon.
    About Dr. Gregg Drabek, MD

    General Surgery
    36 years of experience
    English
    1629180054
    Education & Certifications

    University Okla College Med
    Univ Of Sd Sch Of Med
    General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregg Drabek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drabek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Drabek has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Drabek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Drabek has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Drabek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Drabek. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drabek.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Drabek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Drabek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

