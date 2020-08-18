See All Ophthalmologists in Newport Beach, CA
Dr. Gregg Feinerman, MD

Ophthalmology
3.8 (40)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gregg Feinerman, MD

Dr. Gregg Feinerman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington U, School of Medicine.

Dr. Feinerman works at Feinerman Vision Center in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Blepharitis and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Feinerman's Office Locations

    Feinerman Vision Center
    Feinerman Vision Center
320 Superior Ave Ste 309, Newport Beach, CA 92663
(949) 631-4780

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dry Eyes
Blepharitis
Tear Duct Disorders
Dry Eyes
Blepharitis
Tear Duct Disorders

Dry Eyes
Blepharitis
Cataract
Drusen
Glaucoma
LASIK
Migraine
Stye
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Aug 18, 2020
    I was Senior Research Scientist at Pharmacia Ophthalmics. I know where the bodies are buried. My ophthalmologist for more than a decade, including two cataract removals/IOL implants, is Dr. Feinerman. Do it.
    Uncle Al — Aug 18, 2020
    About Dr. Gregg Feinerman, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1649214826
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Gimbel Eye Ctr
    Residency
    • University Of California, Irvine
    Internship
    • Geo Washington U
    Medical Education
    • George Washington U, School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregg Feinerman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feinerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Feinerman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Feinerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Feinerman works at Feinerman Vision Center in Newport Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Feinerman’s profile.

    Dr. Feinerman has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Blepharitis and Tear Duct Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feinerman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Feinerman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feinerman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feinerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feinerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

