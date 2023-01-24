Dr. Gregg Friedman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregg Friedman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hallandale Beach, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Miami Miller School Of Medicine, Jackson Memorial|University of Miami School of Medicine|University of Miami School of Medicine - M.D.|University Of Miami, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, Jackson Memorial Hospital and Mount Sinai Medical Center.
Gregg L. Friedman MD2500 E Hallandale Beach Blvd Ste 702, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009 Directions (954) 456-1996Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Commercial Insurance Company
Ratings & Reviews
He was the first doctor that really helped me with my sleeping problem. He was really nice.
- Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1275531543
Education & Certifications
- Shands University Fla
- Cedars Sinai UCLA|Cedars-Sinai-Ucla
- University Of Miami Miller School Of Medicine, Jackson Memorial|University of Miami School of Medicine|University of Miami School of Medicine - M.D.|University Of Miami, School Of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Friedman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Friedman accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Friedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Friedman speaks Spanish.
164 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Friedman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Friedman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.