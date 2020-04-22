See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Albany, NY
Dr. Gregg Gerety, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.8 (12)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Gregg Gerety, MD

Dr. Gregg Gerety, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.

Dr. Gerety works at The Endocrine Group in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes Type 2 and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gerety's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Endocrine Group
    1365 Washington Ave Ste 300, Albany, NY 12206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 489-4704

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Albany Medical Center Hospital
  • Saint Peter's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes Type 2
Anemia
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes Type 2
Anemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes Type 2
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Diabetes Type 1
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypogonadism
Lipid Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Osteoporosis
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Vitamin D Deficiency
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Allergic Rhinitis
Arthritis
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Celiac Disease
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Difficulty With Walking
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease
Hyperkalemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypokalemia
Immunization Administration
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Osteoarthritis
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Sarcoidosis
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Adrenal Incidentaloma
Adrenal Insufficiency
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Autoimmune Diseases
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Blastomycosis
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bone Disorders
Breast Diseases
Bronchitis
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Continuous Glucose Monitoring
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Essential Tremor
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Goiter
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Graves' Disease
Hair Loss
Hashimoto's Disease
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperparathyroidism
Hyperthyroidism
Hypoparathyroidism
Hypopituitarism
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Influenza (Flu)
Iodine Deficiency
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Kidney Disease
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Low Back Pain
Lyme Disease
Malnutrition
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Overweight
Pap Smear
Parathyroid Cancer
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Perimenopause
Pharyngitis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Post-Vaccination Fever
Potassium Deficiency
Proteinuria
Purpura
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sinus Bradycardia
Sleep Apnea
Symptomatic Menopause
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Disease
Thyroiditis
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tonsillitis
Torticollis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wellness Examination
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 22, 2020
    The best doctor I have ever had. Really cares for his patience and listens to what they have to say. If you were to ask me to say one bad thing about him it would be that there's not two of him.
    Sharon D — Apr 22, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Gregg Gerety, MD
    About Dr. Gregg Gerety, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1881691152
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Yale New Haven Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Albany Memorial Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Albany Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregg Gerety, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gerety is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gerety has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gerety has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gerety works at The Endocrine Group in Albany, NY. View the full address on Dr. Gerety’s profile.

    Dr. Gerety has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes Type 2 and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gerety on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Gerety. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gerety.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gerety, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gerety appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

