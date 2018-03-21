Dr. Gregg Govett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Govett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregg Govett, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gregg Govett, MD
Dr. Gregg Govett, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Midwest City, OK. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Texas Technical University and is affiliated with Norman Regional Hospital and SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Midwest.
Dr. Govett's Office Locations
Gregg S Govett MD1201 S Post Rd, Midwest City, OK 73130 Directions (405) 732-3755
Hospital Affiliations
- Norman Regional Hospital
- SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Midwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
After suffering from sinus issues and seeing 4 different doctors, who gave me several antibiotics and no relief, I finally went to Dr. Govett. A couple exams and allergy testing, I was diagnosed with leaky gut, due to my numerous food allergies, along with my plant and tree allergies. He encouraged me to eat Paleo. After starting the Paleo lifestyle, I started allergy shots. Since then, I have not had a sinus infection in two years. As an RN and a patient, I highly recommend Dr. Govett.
About Dr. Gregg Govett, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Texas Technical University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Govett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Govett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Govett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Govett has seen patients for Otitis Media, Earwax Buildup and Ear Tube Placement, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Govett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Govett speaks Spanish.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Govett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Govett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Govett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Govett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.