Overview of Dr. Gregg Govett, MD

Dr. Gregg Govett, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Midwest City, OK. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Texas Technical University and is affiliated with Norman Regional Hospital and SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Midwest.



Dr. Govett works at Gregg S Govett MD in Midwest City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Earwax Buildup and Ear Tube Placement along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.