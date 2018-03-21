See All Otolaryngologists in Midwest City, OK
Super Profile

Dr. Gregg Govett, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.6 (43)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Gregg Govett, MD

Dr. Gregg Govett, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Midwest City, OK. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Texas Technical University and is affiliated with Norman Regional Hospital and SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Midwest.

Dr. Govett works at Gregg S Govett MD in Midwest City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Earwax Buildup and Ear Tube Placement along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Govett's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Gregg S Govett MD
    1201 S Post Rd, Midwest City, OK 73130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 732-3755

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Norman Regional Hospital
  • SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Midwest

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Otitis Media
Earwax Buildup
Ear Tube Placement
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Balloon Sinuplasty Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Glossectomy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Gregg Govett, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093717704
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Texas Technical University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregg Govett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Govett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Govett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Govett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Govett works at Gregg S Govett MD in Midwest City, OK. View the full address on Dr. Govett’s profile.

    Dr. Govett has seen patients for Otitis Media, Earwax Buildup and Ear Tube Placement, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Govett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Govett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Govett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Govett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Govett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

