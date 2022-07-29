See All Plastic Surgeons in Provo, UT
Dr. Gregg Guilfoyle, DO

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.7 (15)
Map Pin Small Provo, UT
Call for new patient details
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gregg Guilfoyle, DO

Dr. Gregg Guilfoyle, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Provo, UT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lone Peak Hospital.

Dr. Guilfoyle works at Peak Plastic Surgery in Provo, UT with other offices in Lehi, UT and Allentown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Localized Fat Deposits along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Guilfoyle's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Peak Prosthetics
    1055 N 300 W Ste 301, Provo, UT 84604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 702-9191
  2. 2
    Utah Valley Plastic Surgery
    3000 N Triumph Blvd, Lehi, UT 84043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (385) 345-3000
  3. 3
    Lvhn Coordinated Professional Practice
    1405 N Cedar Crest Blvd, Allentown, PA 18104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 861-8080

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lone Peak Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Localized Fat Deposits
Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Localized Fat Deposits
Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Treatment frequency



Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Nipple Fissure Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 29, 2022
    I came to Dr. Guilfoyle after different surgeon removed a keloid and failed, leaving me with a terrible scar and a new keloid on my earlobe. Dr. Guilfoyle perfectly repaired my earlobe, mended the scar, and removed the keloid so that it wouldn’t come back. He was so reassuring, confident, and did everything quickly and painlessly. I was so impressed. My ear looks perfect!
    — Jul 29, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Gregg Guilfoyle, DO
    About Dr. Gregg Guilfoyle, DO

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1972769917
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Guilfoyle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Guilfoyle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Guilfoyle has seen patients for Localized Fat Deposits, and more.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Guilfoyle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guilfoyle, there are benefits to both methods.

