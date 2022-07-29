Dr. Guilfoyle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gregg Guilfoyle, DO
Overview of Dr. Gregg Guilfoyle, DO
Dr. Gregg Guilfoyle, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Provo, UT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lone Peak Hospital.
Dr. Guilfoyle works at
Dr. Guilfoyle's Office Locations
Peak Prosthetics1055 N 300 W Ste 301, Provo, UT 84604 Directions (801) 702-9191
Utah Valley Plastic Surgery3000 N Triumph Blvd, Lehi, UT 84043 Directions (385) 345-3000
Lvhn Coordinated Professional Practice1405 N Cedar Crest Blvd, Allentown, PA 18104 Directions (610) 861-8080
Hospital Affiliations
- Lone Peak Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I came to Dr. Guilfoyle after different surgeon removed a keloid and failed, leaving me with a terrible scar and a new keloid on my earlobe. Dr. Guilfoyle perfectly repaired my earlobe, mended the scar, and removed the keloid so that it wouldn’t come back. He was so reassuring, confident, and did everything quickly and painlessly. I was so impressed. My ear looks perfect!
About Dr. Gregg Guilfoyle, DO
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1972769917
Education & Certifications
- NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guilfoyle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guilfoyle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guilfoyle has seen patients for Localized Fat Deposits, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guilfoyle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Guilfoyle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guilfoyle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guilfoyle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guilfoyle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.