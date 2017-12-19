Dr. Gregg Harris, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregg Harris, DPM
Overview
Dr. Gregg Harris, DPM is a Wound & Burn Care Specialist in Flora, MS. They specialize in Wound & Burn Care, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Wm Scholl College Of Podiatric Medical and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and West Boca Medical Center.
Dr. Harris works at
Locations
-
1
Dental Care of Flora PLLC106 Central Blvd, Flora, MS 39071 Directions (601) 879-6093
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- West Boca Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Harris?
First visit, seen on time, procedures done at once, great experience, great personality highly recommend him
About Dr. Gregg Harris, DPM
- Wound & Burn Care
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1083616775
Education & Certifications
- Dallas Texas
- Wm Scholl College Of Podiatric Medical
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harris works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.