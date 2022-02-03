Dr. Gregg Jarit, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jarit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregg Jarit, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gregg Jarit, MD
Dr. Gregg Jarit, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Saint Charles Hospital and St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.
Dr. Jarit works at
Dr. Jarit's Office Locations
St. Charles Orthopedics - East Setauket6 Technology Dr Ste 100, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 689-6698Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
OALI Riverhead74 Commerce Ave, Riverhead, NY 11901 Directions (631) 689-6698
St. Charles Orthopedics6144 Route 25A, Wading River, NY 11792 Directions (631) 689-6698
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Charles Hospital
- St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vytra Health Plans
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jarit?
I had a great experience with Dr. Jarit and his office staff. The office staff was very nice and caring. They have a great phone system set up and either answer or get back to you promptly. Appointments were always right on time. Dr. Jarit is personable. He looks you in your eye and let's you know that he cares. He performed arthroscopic meniscus repair surgery on me and did a great job. He was very informative about the course of action in my surgery, recovery and rehabilitation. We used St. Charles hospital for my surgery where I had a pleasant experience I am 4 weeks post op and finally walking again and nothing hurts. I highly recommend Dr. Jarit for your orthopedic needs.
About Dr. Gregg Jarit, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1417129495
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia Health Sciences Center
- Nyu Hospital For Joint Diseases
- NYU Hosp for Joint Dis
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- University of Virginia
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jarit has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jarit accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jarit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Jarit works at
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Jarit. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jarit.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jarit, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jarit appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.