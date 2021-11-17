Overview

Dr. Gregg Jossart, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Novato, CA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Minnesota|University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, CPMC Van Ness Campus and Novato Community Hospital.



Dr. Jossart works at Gregg H Jossart, MD, FACS in Novato, CA with other offices in San Francisco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair, Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic and Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.