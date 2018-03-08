See All Plastic Surgeons in Buford, GA
Dr. Gregg Kennedy, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.8 (18)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Gregg Kennedy, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Buford, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Forsyth.

Dr. Kennedy works at Vitality Med Spa And Plastic Surgery Center in Buford, GA with other offices in Suwanee, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Vitality Med Spa And Plastic Surgery Center
    2353 Thompson Mill Rd, Buford, GA 30519 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Vitality Medspa and Plastic Surgery Center
    310 Town Center Ave Ste A2, Suwanee, GA 30024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 394-0061
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital Forsyth

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Acne
Aging Face
Body Disproportion
Acne
Aging Face
Body Disproportion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Body Disproportion Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pellevé® RF Skin Tightening Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Smartlipo Triplex® Laser Liposuction Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Management Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 18 ratings
Patient Ratings (18)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(4)

About Dr. Gregg Kennedy, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
42 years of experience
  • 42 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
English, Spanish
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
1508872656
  • 1508872656
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Atlanta Medical Center
Residency
Internship
  • Medical College of Georgia
Internship
Medical Education
  • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
Medical Education
University of Houston
  • University of Houston
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Gregg Kennedy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kennedy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kennedy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kennedy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

18 patients have reviewed Dr. Kennedy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kennedy.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kennedy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kennedy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

