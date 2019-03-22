Dr. Gregg Lanier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lanier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregg Lanier, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gregg Lanier, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Valhalla, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Wayne Memorial Hospital and Westchester Medical Center.
Dr. Lanier works at
Locations
-
1
Westchester Medical Center100 Woods Rd, Valhalla, NY 10595 Directions (914) 493-7518Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Westchester Heart and Vascular19 Bradhurst Ave, Hawthorne, NY 10532 Directions (914) 909-6900
Hospital Affiliations
- Wayne Memorial Hospital
- Westchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lanier?
He is very thorough and is never rushed. His medical assistant Victoria is the best.
About Dr. Gregg Lanier, MD
- Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1720099732
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai
- Mount Sinai Med Cntr
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- University of Michigan
- Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lanier has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lanier accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lanier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lanier works at
Dr. Lanier has seen patients for Pulmonary Hypertension, Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) and Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lanier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lanier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lanier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lanier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lanier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.