Overview

Dr. Gregg Lanier, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Valhalla, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Wayne Memorial Hospital and Westchester Medical Center.



Dr. Lanier works at Advanced Physicians Heart And Vascular Services in Valhalla, NY with other offices in Hawthorne, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pulmonary Hypertension, Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) and Primary Pulmonary Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.