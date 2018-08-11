Overview of Dr. Gregg Lurcott, DDS

Dr. Gregg Lurcott, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan School of Dentistry and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center.



Dr. Lurcott works at Colorado Oral Surgery in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.