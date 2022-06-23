Dr. Gregg McKenzie, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKenzie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregg McKenzie, DDS
Overview of Dr. Gregg McKenzie, DDS
Dr. Gregg McKenzie, DDS is a Periodontics Practitioner in Columbia, SC.
Dr. McKenzie works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. McKenzie's Office Locations
-
1
Dr. Gregg W. McKenzie DDS124 Alpine Cir, Columbia, SC 29223 Directions (803) 470-0344
View All Accepted Carriers
- Delta Dental
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McKenzie?
One of the best in town hands down. A man of God. He's crazy ?? cool ??
About Dr. Gregg McKenzie, DDS
- Periodontics
- English, Spanish
- 1427029511
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McKenzie has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McKenzie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McKenzie works at
Dr. McKenzie speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. McKenzie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKenzie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McKenzie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McKenzie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.