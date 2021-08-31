Dr. Gregg Newman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregg Newman, MD
Overview of Dr. Gregg Newman, MD
Dr. Gregg Newman, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Mt Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ojai Valley Community Hospital and Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
Dr. Newman works at
Dr. Newman's Office Locations
-
1
Sansum Clinic317 W Pueblo St, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Directions (805) 898-3270
-
2
Ridley Tree Cancer Center540 W Pueblo St, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Directions (805) 879-0670Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ojai Valley Community Hospital
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Newman?
I’ve seen Dr Newman for about 7 years. I appreciate his knowledge and ability to explain my health issues to me. I would absolutely recommend Dr Newman to family and friends in need of an oncologist.
About Dr. Gregg Newman, MD
- Hematology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1275645053
Education & Certifications
- Cornell/New York Hosp
- U Calif Davis
- Mt Sinai School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Newman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Newman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Newman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Newman works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Newman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Newman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Newman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.