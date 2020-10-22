Dr. Gregg Polidori, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Polidori is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregg Polidori, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gregg Polidori, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Polidori works at
Locations
Dr John A Jennings3535 W 13 Mile Rd Ste 202, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 926-9660
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health

Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Polidori has known me for a short time as his patient and I can honestly say I have never had a doctor that truly cares and treats you like family. Going through recent health problems Dr. Polidori has been calm and very informative. He is honest and has amazingly fast communication if needed. It has been a pleasure being his patient, If you are looking for a new GI doctor, you can trust him. Thanks doc! Jacob Shorkey
About Dr. Gregg Polidori, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wayne St U
- Wayne St U
- Wayne St U
- Wayne State U, School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
