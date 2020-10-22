Overview

Dr. Gregg Polidori, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Polidori works at Dr John A Jennings in Royal Oak, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.