Dr. Gregg Satow, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Ca|University of California-San Francisco Medical Center and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula.
Eidelson Spine Inc1900 Garden Rd Ste 120, Monterey, CA 93940 Directions (831) 657-0111
- Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
I have experienced pain and loss of motion in both my knees for almost two years. Dr. Satow clearly explained to me my issues with osteoarthritis and we devised a plan together. Due to Dr. Satow's excellent surgery and care, in eight months I have had both knees replaced and I have a life again. Walking and hiking are so important to me, and I now have that freedom. Thank you Dr. Satow, Julie and staff for your expertise, care, and most importantly, listening and helping me through all the stages of my return to normalcy.
About Dr. Gregg Satow, MD
- University of California, San Francisco (UCSF)
- Univ Of Ca|University of California-San Francisco Medical Center
Dr. Satow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Satow accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Satow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Satow has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Dislocation and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Satow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Satow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Satow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Satow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Satow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.