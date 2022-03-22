Overview of Dr. Gregg Satow, MD

Dr. Gregg Satow, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Ca|University of California-San Francisco Medical Center and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula.



Dr. Satow works at Gregg K Satow MD in Monterey, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Dislocation and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.