Overview of Dr. Gregg Schmedes, MD

Dr. Gregg Schmedes, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from EAST TEXAS BAPTIST UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lovelace Westside Hospital.



Dr. Schmedes works at National Sinus Institute in Albuquerque, NM with other offices in Rio Rancho, NM and Roswell, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.