Dr. Gregg Severs, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Severs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregg Severs, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gregg Severs, DO is a Dermatologist in Scranton, PA. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center.
Dr. Severs works at
Locations
-
1
Lackawanna Valley Dermatology Associates Ltd.327 N Washington Ave Ste 200, Scranton, PA 18503 Directions (570) 961-5522
- 2 440 Pierce St, Kingston, PA 18704 Directions (570) 287-1122
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Community Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Severs?
Dr Severs is really great, makes you feel very at ease and his office works very efficiently, don't have to wait as much as other offices I go to.
About Dr. Gregg Severs, DO
- Dermatology
- English
- 1205964368
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Severs has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Severs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Severs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Severs works at
Dr. Severs has seen patients for Acne and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Severs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Severs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Severs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Severs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Severs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.