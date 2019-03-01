Dr. Gregg Shander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregg Shander, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gregg Shander, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Pittsburgh Sch Of Med|University of Pittsburgh / Main Campus and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.
Locations
The Chattanooga Heart Institute2501 Citico Ave Ste C, Chattanooga, TN 37404 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shander is an excellent doctor. He is very patient and knowledgeable, and kind. I am very pleased with my experience and outcome of my surgery. I give God all the Glory for leading me to him. I would highly recommend him to everyone. Thank you, Dr. Shander. Sincerely, Donna M. Burns from Rossville, GA March 1, 2019
About Dr. Gregg Shander, MD
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1497754733
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Medical Center
- University Of Chicago Hospitals|University of Chicago Hosps
- University of Chicago Hospitals and Health System
- Univ Of Pittsburgh Sch Of Med|University of Pittsburgh / Main Campus
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shander has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shander accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Shander using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Shander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shander has seen patients for Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Cardiomyopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shander on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Shander. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shander.
