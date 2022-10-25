Overview of Dr. Gregg Sobeck III, MD

Dr. Gregg Sobeck III, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sherman Oaks, CA.



Dr. Sobeck III works at Los Angeles Orthopaedic Institute in Sherman Oaks, CA with other offices in Northridge, CA and Palmdale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.