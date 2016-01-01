Dr. Gregg Sonsini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sonsini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregg Sonsini, MD
Overview of Dr. Gregg Sonsini, MD
Dr. Gregg Sonsini, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Newtown, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Sonsini works at
Dr. Sonsini's Office Locations
-
1
Margiotti and Kroll Pediatrics, PC671 Newtown Yardley Rd, Newtown, PA 18940 Directions
-
2
Margiotti and Kroll Pediatrics, PC9140 Academy Rd Ste G, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions
-
3
Margiotti and Kroll Pediatrics, PC4829 E Street Rd Ste 100, Trevose, PA 19053 Directions
-
4
Margiotti and Kroll Pediatrics, PC1501 Main St Ste 230, Warrington, PA 18976 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sonsini?
About Dr. Gregg Sonsini, MD
- Pediatrics
- 38 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- Male
- 1568457596
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sonsini has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sonsini accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sonsini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sonsini works at
Dr. Sonsini speaks Hindi.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sonsini. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sonsini.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sonsini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sonsini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.