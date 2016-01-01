Overview of Dr. Gregg Sonsini, MD

Dr. Gregg Sonsini, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Newtown, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Sonsini works at Margiotti and Kroll Pediatrics, PC in Newtown, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA, Trevose, PA and Warrington, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.