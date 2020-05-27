See All Cardiologists in Honolulu, HI
Dr. Gregg Yamada, MD

Cardiology
3.9 (39)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gregg Yamada, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.

Dr. Yamada works at Gregg M. Yamada MD Inc. in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Mitral Valve Disease and Congenital Heart Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gregg M. Yamada MD Inc.
    1329 Lusitana St Ste 301, Honolulu, HI 96813 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 347-8019

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Queens Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    May 27, 2020
    Many thanks to Dr. Yamada and his staff. My husband had an incident yesterday that scared us. After a trip to the fire station and a tentative all clear. We called the office in the morning. Dr. Yamada reacted immediately. He got my husband in for blood work, an echocardiogram and an appointment. The incident turned out to be likely caused by dehydration. We breathed a sigh of relief and have made a commitment to being more attentive. Our entire family slept soundly last night. Knowledgeable, diligent and caring, we are so lucky to have Dr. Yamada as our doctor. You would be too...a special mahalo to his amazing staff.
    J. Kim — May 27, 2020
    About Dr. Gregg Yamada, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1821006933
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregg Yamada, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yamada is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yamada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yamada works at Gregg M. Yamada MD Inc. in Honolulu, HI. View the full address on Dr. Yamada’s profile.

    Dr. Yamada has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Mitral Valve Disease and Congenital Heart Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yamada on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Yamada. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yamada.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yamada, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yamada appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

