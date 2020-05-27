Overview

Dr. Gregg Yamada, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Yamada works at Gregg M. Yamada MD Inc. in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Mitral Valve Disease and Congenital Heart Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.