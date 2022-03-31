Overview of Dr. Gregg Zimmerman, MD

Dr. Gregg Zimmerman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Denville, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackettstown Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center, Saint Clare's Denville Hospital and University Hospital.



Dr. Zimmerman works at Assoc Pediatric & Adult Urology in Denville, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Overactive Bladder and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.