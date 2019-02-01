Dr. Greggory Angier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Angier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Greggory Angier, MD
Dr. Greggory Angier, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Texarkana, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Christus Saint Michael Health System.
CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Surgery Associates - Texarkana1920 GALLERIA OAKS DR, Texarkana, TX 75503 Directions (903) 614-1000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Greggory N. Angier, MD2001 N Jefferson Ave Ste 211, Mount Pleasant, TX 75455 Directions (903) 577-0784
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Saint Michael Health System
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Dr. Angier took my gallbladder out and repaired a separation in my fascia from a previous surgery. He was able to catch the defect before it became a huge hernia. I have had multiple abdominal surgeries and some of them started out laparoscopically and ended with an open surgery and long hospital stays. Dr. Angier took the time to take down all of the adhesions and was able to do the repair and remove the gallbladder safely with 4 small laparoscopic incisions!
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1114094273
- University Of California
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- University of California At Davis / School of Medicine
- D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
- General Surgery
