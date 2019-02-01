Overview

Dr. Greggory Angier, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Texarkana, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Christus Saint Michael Health System.



Dr. Angier works at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Surgery Associates - Texarkana in Texarkana, TX with other offices in Mount Pleasant, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ileus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.