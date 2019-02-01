See All General Surgeons in Texarkana, TX
Dr. Greggory Angier, MD

General Surgery
4.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Greggory Angier, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Texarkana, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Christus Saint Michael Health System.

Dr. Angier works at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Surgery Associates - Texarkana in Texarkana, TX with other offices in Mount Pleasant, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ileus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Surgery Associates - Texarkana
    1920 GALLERIA OAKS DR, Texarkana, TX 75503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 614-1000
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Greggory N. Angier, MD
    2001 N Jefferson Ave Ste 211, Mount Pleasant, TX 75455 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 577-0784

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christus Saint Michael Health System

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ileus
Incisional Hernia
Gallstones
Ileus
Incisional Hernia
Gallstones

Ileus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Dyskinesia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Feb 01, 2019
    Dr. Angier took my gallbladder out and repaired a separation in my fascia from a previous surgery. He was able to catch the defect before it became a huge hernia. I have had multiple abdominal surgeries and some of them started out laparoscopically and ended with an open surgery and long hospital stays. Dr. Angier took the time to take down all of the adhesions and was able to do the repair and remove the gallbladder safely with 4 small laparoscopic incisions!
    — Feb 01, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Greggory Angier, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1114094273
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of California
    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Internship
    • University of California At Davis / School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
