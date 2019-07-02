Overview of Dr. Gregor Blix, MD

Dr. Gregor Blix, MD is an Urology Specialist in Kalamazoo, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Borgess Hospital, Bronson Battle Creek Hospital, Bronson Lakeview Hospital and Bronson Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Blix works at Bronson Urology & Continence Specialists (A Bronson Methodist Hospital facility) in Kalamazoo, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.