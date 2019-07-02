Dr. Gregor Blix, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blix is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregor Blix, MD
Overview of Dr. Gregor Blix, MD
Dr. Gregor Blix, MD is an Urology Specialist in Kalamazoo, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Borgess Hospital, Bronson Battle Creek Hospital, Bronson Lakeview Hospital and Bronson Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Blix's Office Locations
Bronson Urology & Continence Specialists - John St.601 John St Ste M-318, Kalamazoo, MI 49007 Directions (269) 349-9745Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Borgess Hospital
- Bronson Battle Creek Hospital
- Bronson Lakeview Hospital
- Bronson Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
To the point, well explained issues, forwarded to another physician more suited to my needs, very appreciated
About Dr. Gregor Blix, MD
- Urology
- 38 years of experience
- English, German
- 1285672493
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blix has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blix accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blix has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blix has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blix on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Blix speaks German.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Blix. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blix.
