Dr. Gregorio Caban, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
5.0 (3)
Map Pin Small Doral, FL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Gregorio Caban, DPM

Dr. Gregorio Caban, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Doral, FL. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science.

Dr. Caban works at Gregorio Caban DPM in Doral, FL with other offices in Hialeah, FL and Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Caban's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Podocare Clinical Specialist Professional LLC
    2000 NW 87th Ave Ste 217, Doral, FL 33172 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 396-8731
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    2:00pm - 3:00pm
  2. 2
    Hialeah Hospital
    651 E 25th St, Hialeah, FL 33013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 396-8731
  3. 3
    South Florida Institute of Pain Mgmt. LLC
    10887 NW 17th St Unit 108, Miami, FL 33172 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 359-4999

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Replacement Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Exam Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Gregorio Caban, DPM

    • Podiatric Surgery
    Specialties
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    • 1205894391
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregorio Caban, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caban is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Caban has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Caban has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Caban has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Caban on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Caban. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caban.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caban, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caban appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

